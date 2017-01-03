FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Can I pick specific products for my box?

We try to be as flexible as we can with dietary restrictions and allergies. Let us know what you can't eat, and we'll make sure we don't send it to you. If you have a specific question regarding products in your order, reach out to requests@movebutter.com



What if I have allergies?

We have listed the major allergies as options on the preference list on the order page, but if your allergy is not included there, please write them out in the special instructions box after you add to cart.



What if I follow a specific diet?

We can accomodate lower-carb, higher-protein, gluten-free, and low animal-product diets as well as vegan, vegetarian, and pescetarian.



What if I don't like certain foods?

If there are specific foods that you don't want to receive, let us know in the special instructions box after you add to cart.



I don't eat meat. What replacements can I have?

There are options for both vegans and vegetarians, as well as people with specific meat-avoidance such as no beef or pork. We substitute a mix of legumes, grains, vegetables, fruits, tofu, and meat alternatives. It will be a complete box and feed you for a week without the meat. We guarantee it.



Are there gluten-free options?

We have gluten-free alternatives for our boxes. All of our gluten-free products are produced in gluten-free facilities, but our own packaging warehouse does also process gluten-containing products.



I have a life-threatening allergy. What can I do?

We can accomadate most allergies, but if you are concerned, please email allergies@movebutter.com





When is the soonest I can get an order?

You can begin your subscription 5 business days from the day you order.



How much does delivery cost?

Delivery is free!



Where do you ship?

We ship all over the United States.



Will the food spoil when in transit?

We ship our boxes in insulated freezer sleeves with ice packs. The food will stay cool and fresh in transit.



Do I need to be home to accept delivery?

Unless you make a note that you want to sign for delivery, the box will be delivered outside your door, whether you're home or not.



What do I do with the box and packaging?

At Movebutter, we love doing what's best for the planet. Enclosed in each box are instructions on how to mail back the insulation packs and ice cubes so we can reuse them for a subsequent order.





Is everything organic?

Providing organic food has always been at the core of our food philosphy, so we will never compromise that.



Is everything non-GMO?

When we can source non-GMO products from our producers, we always choose that option. We're striving towards 100% non-GMO, and we'll let you know when we reach that goal.



Is everything fair trade?

Paying farmers and producers more for the products is important to us, and when we can form direct relationships with those who make your food, we choose to vote with our dollars. Having all our inventory be fair trade is important to us.



Is the meat organic and ethically produced?

Our meat is always grass-fed (when applicable).

What is the return policy?

We always want our customers to be happy. We handle returns and complaints on a case by case basis. Email refunds@movebutter.com with any questions.